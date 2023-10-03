PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,108,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

