PSI Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

CZR opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.