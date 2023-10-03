PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

