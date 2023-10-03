PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

