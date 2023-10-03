PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 282 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 475.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

