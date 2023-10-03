PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGT opened at $418.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

