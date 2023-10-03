PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

CINF stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

