PSI Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

