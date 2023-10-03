PSI Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

