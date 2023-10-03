Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Issued By Zacks Research

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $106.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

