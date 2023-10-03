Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

