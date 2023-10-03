Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By KeyCorp

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

