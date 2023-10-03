Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

