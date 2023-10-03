Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $69.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

