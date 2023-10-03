Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kirby Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $81.37 on Monday. Kirby has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 455.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Kirby by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $522,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

