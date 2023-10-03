Quilter Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,286,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

