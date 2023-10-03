Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $117,233,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

