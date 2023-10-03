Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RETA. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.36 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $172.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,829,200 over the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

