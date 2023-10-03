Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

