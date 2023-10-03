Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 47.4 %

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

