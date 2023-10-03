Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

WOR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 13,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $896,658.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 13,367 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $896,658.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,211 shares of company stock worth $4,651,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

