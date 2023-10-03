Research Analysts Offer Predictions for mdf commerce inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for mdf commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$5.50 price target on mdf commerce and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

TSE:MDF opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$173.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.60 million.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

