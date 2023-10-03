REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $15.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in REV Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of REV Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of REV Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

