Reviewing Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 61.75% 14.02% 11.32% Apple Hospitality REIT 12.16% 5.01% 3.35%

Risk and Volatility

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $48.90 million 5.43 $32.29 million $2.03 7.20 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 2.82 $144.80 million $0.70 21.81

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 92.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 97 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and four Hyatt-branded hotels.

