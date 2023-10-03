Reviewing EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) & NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EuroSite Power and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13

NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $54.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given NorthWestern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EuroSite Power and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power 1.96% 1.36% 1.15% NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38%

Risk & Volatility

EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EuroSite Power and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $5.72 million 0.59 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A NorthWestern $1.48 billion 1.90 $183.01 million $3.00 15.62

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Summary

NorthWestern beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

