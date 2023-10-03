Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) & Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences -164.25% -19.09% -17.54% Kamada 2.35% 7.42% 4.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences $50.93 million 29.19 -$58.65 million ($1.45) -17.81 Kamada $129.34 million 1.87 -$2.32 million $0.08 67.32

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Kamada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than IDEAYA Biosciences. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences and Kamada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 14 0 3.00 Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Kamada has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.29%. Given Kamada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kamada is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

Kamada beats IDEAYA Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester todevelop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase II/III study in metastatic uveal melanoma, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD. It also provides KamRho (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes BRAMITOB to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; AEROBIKA, an OPEP device; RUPAFIN for Allergic rhinitis and Urticaria; IVIG for immunodeficiency-related conditions; VARITECT for chicken pox and zoster herpes; ZUTECTRA and HEPATECT CP for hepatitis B; MEGALOTECT CP for cytomegalovirus virus; RUCONEST for angioedema attacks; heparin sodium injection for thrombo-embolic disorders and prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolic events; ALBUMIN for blood plasma; Factor VIII for hemophilia type A; and Factor IX for hemophilia type B. Further, it offers IXIARO for Japanese encephalitis; VIVOTIF for Salmonella Typhi; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis; LAMZEDE for alpha-mannosidosis; and ELIGARD for prostate cancer. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. It has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. Kamada Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.