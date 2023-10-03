Reviewing inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

inTEST has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 8.91% 18.49% 11.42% Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares inTEST and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares inTEST and Allient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $116.83 million 1.55 $8.46 million $1.02 14.64 Allient $502.99 million 0.98 $17.39 million $1.45 21.06

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for inTEST and Allient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A

inTEST presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.68%. Given inTEST’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe inTEST is more favorable than Allient.

Summary

inTEST beats Allient on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies. The Electronic Test segment provides in2(R), Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler; scorpion flying probe test systems that designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment; and BRiZ automated test and programming services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The Environmental Technologies segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; thermal chambers; thermal platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid; and ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions. The Process Technologies segment provides EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

