Reviewing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.81% 32.12% 13.63% LexinFintech 10.69% 14.24% 5.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.38 $17.88 million ($1.03) -9.87 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.24 $118.85 million $1.00 2.15

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 58.14%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LexinFintech pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.