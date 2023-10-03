Reviewing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McCoy Global and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCoy Global N/A N/A N/A $0.62 2.00 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $3.65 billion 0.67 $314.97 million $2.67 4.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than McCoy Global. McCoy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

59.1% of McCoy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McCoy Global and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCoy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 1 3 2 1 2.43

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than McCoy Global.

Profitability

This table compares McCoy Global and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCoy Global N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 17.59% 61.01% 28.93%

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats McCoy Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McCoy Global

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc. provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts. It also offers data collection technologies used in rugged applications in the energy, construction, marine, nuclear, and aerospace sectors; and repair, maintenance, and calibration services for the capital equipment and related competitor products; and corporation technology rental services. In addition, it provides hydraulic power tongs used to make-up and break-out casing, tubing, and drill-pipe; casing running tools; tubular running technologies; torque-turn monitoring and control software system; wireless data subs; mud handling equipment; bucking units for assembling couplings to casing in tubular manufacturing plants; diesel and electric hydraulic power units; roughnecks; load monitoring systems; portable aircraft digital scales; and winch control systems. Further, the company offers aftermarket products and services, dies and inserts for tubular make-up and handling equipment; and gauging services. It markets its products and services through direct sales, agents, re-sellers, and distributors primarily under the SmarTR, Virtual ThreadRep, SmartCRT, SmartFMS, CalCERT, DWCRT, weCATT, weVERIFY, winCATT, GRITFACE, CLINCHER, HYTOPS, CHROMEMASTER, LOCKJAW, weTORQ, Autofill, AutoValve, and SWSES brand names in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, and Canada. The company was formerly known as McCoy Corporation and changed its name to McCoy Global Inc. in July 2014. McCoy Global Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Free Report)

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. This segment is also involved in the sand hauling, wellsite storage, and last mile logistics activities. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from its customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.