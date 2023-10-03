Reviewing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% InMode 36.77% 35.03% 31.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMode 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivani Medical and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 586.27%. InMode has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.48%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than InMode.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.39) -2.62 InMode $454.27 million 5.50 $161.52 million $2.14 14.08

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats Vivani Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

