Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

