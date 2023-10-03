RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.