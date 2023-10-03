RNC Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 130.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

