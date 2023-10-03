RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

