Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

