Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
