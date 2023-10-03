RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

