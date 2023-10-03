RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lifted by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

RTX opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

