Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.50.
STC has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.