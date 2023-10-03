Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.50.

STC has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

