Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$36.88 Average PT from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$28.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.39. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.17 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The firm has a market cap of C$12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7917197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. In other news, Director Joe Marsilii acquired 5,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. Also, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total value of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

