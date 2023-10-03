Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

