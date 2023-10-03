Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $211.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.42. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

