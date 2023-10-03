Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $9.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.33. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.39 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.32.

NYSE:GS opened at $318.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,411.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 53,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

