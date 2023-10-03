Semtech Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

SMTC stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Semtech has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

