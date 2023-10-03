Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

