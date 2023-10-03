Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 91,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $514.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

