Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Drops By 5.8%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 17,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.24.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from ARMOUR Residential REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.48%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -141.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

