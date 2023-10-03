Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 12.5%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

