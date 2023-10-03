Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Decreases By 12.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NYSE:HEI opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. HEICO has a one year low of $138.82 and a one year high of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Bank of America boosted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.91.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $130,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

