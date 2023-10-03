Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Grows By 17.9%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 39.8 %

Shares of JSPRW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,268 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

jasper therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on enabling safer conditioning agents to allow for expanded use of curative therapy with stem cell transplants and gene therapies. jasper’s lead compound, jsp191, is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a stem cell transplant.

