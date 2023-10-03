Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $165.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 991,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 151,477 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,424 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

